The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has provided the best facility for passengers to book train tickets. Passengers can book their railway tickets through their mobile phones using IRCTC's website or application software which is Mobile App Ticket Booking within minutes of sitting at home. A long queue to pick up tickets at a railway station is a waste of time. Today, many tasks are completed easily by just sitting at home through the Internet, such as buying something online or sending money to someone. IRCTC has brought Railway Ticket Booking System to overcome this problem. Booking of train tickets has become very easy now through this system.

Here’s the simple steps to book your train ticket through your smartphone:

Also Read - IRCTC's Revised Fee Structure Upsets Online Travel Operators

STEP 1-

First of all, you have to go to the official website of IRCTC www.irctc.co.in. You can go to IRCTC website through mobile browser.

STEP 2-

At the top of the IRCTC website, you will see the option of Menu. To login to IRCTC Account, click on it and click on the option of “Login”. Enter your username, password and Captcha code and click on “Sign In”.

STEP 3-

After signing in, you will see the option of “Plan My Journey”, below it will be “Select Favorite Journey List”, in which you have to fill in some details.

Start station

End Station

Travel date.

E-Ticket will remain here.

STEP 4-

After filing all the information, click on “Submit”. As soon as you submit, you will get a list of all the trains going on that route.

Which train do you have to go?

Which coaches want to make a reservation? (AC or Sleeper)

Reservation in which quota – General quota, Ladies quota or VIP quota.

STEP 5-

Click “Book Now” to book the train for that day. As soon as you click on Book Now, a new page will open in front of you, which is called Passenger Detail Page. In this, you will have to fill some information of the traveler like.

Passenger name

Age of traveler

Gender (male or female)

The berth that the traveler wants.

STEP 6-

When traveling with children under 5, enter the child’s details.

STEP 7-

Now you have to enter the phone number on which your ticket will come. After entering all the information and phone number, enter Captcha code. After that, click on Next.

STEP 8-

You will see all the information about your Ticket and payment mode options like credit and debit card, wallet, etc. To make a payment, select it as per your convenience.