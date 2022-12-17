How To Check WhatsApp Payment History On Android, iPhones

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check payment history on WhatsApp for Android and iphone users.

New Delhi: The payments feature on WhatsApp is an India-first, real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks. It has been designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Late last year, the he National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved increasing the user cap for WhatsApp’s payment service from the current 20 million to 40 million users. WhatsApp received the nod from NCPI in April this year to expand the payment service to 100 million users.

4 Easy Steps To Check WhatsApp Payment History On Android Phones

Open WhatsApp Select More options Then go to Payments and click on Payment history Select view payment history to browse your payment details

How To Check WhatsApp Payment History On iphones

Open WhatsApp Select More options Now select payment history and browse all the payment details If you see that any paymeny is not authorised by you then you can immediately report it Tap on the payment which is not verified by you and report it