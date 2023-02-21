Home

How To Convert PDF File To Word Document – Check Different Methods Here and Guide

New Delhi: A PDF file is a document that usually contains text, hyperlinks, and sometimes images. PDFs are extremely helpful as they look the same on any screen. For example, if someone created a PDF document on a MacBook, it would look the same on a Windows laptop, a smartphone, or even a TV.

The downside of this versatility is that PDF files cannot be edited without special software. However, you can convert a PDF file to a Word document using various methods, including online converters or software tools.

Here are a few options to consider:

Using an online PDF File To Word Document converter:

There are multiple online tools available that can convert your PDF file to a Word document, that too for free. Some popular options include:

Small PDF: https://smallpdf.com/pdf-to-word

Adobe Acrobat: https://www.adobe.com/acrobat/online/pdf-to-word.html

Nitro: https://www.gonitro.com/pdf-to-word

Using Adobe Acrobat Steps:

Follow these steps if you have access to Adobe Acrobat. You can use the software to convert your PDF to a Word document:

Open your PDF file in Adobe Acrobat.

Click on “Export PDF” in the right-hand pane.

Choose “Microsoft Word” as the export format.

Click “Export” to save the Word document to your computer.

Using a specialized software for PDF File To Word Document converter :

There are various PDF to Word conversion software tools that you can download and install on your computer. Some popular options include:

UniPDF: https://unipdf.com/

WPS PDF to Word: https://www.wps.com/pdf-to-word-converter

Solid Converter PDF: https://www.soliddocuments.com/pdf-to-word-converter/

To convert your PDF to Word using a software tool, simply install the software, open your PDF file, choose the conversion settings, and then save the converted Word document to your computer.

