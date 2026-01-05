Home

How to create AI stickers of anything on WhatsApp: simple step by step guide

WhatsApp’s new AI sticker feature lets users create custom stickers using simple text prompts. Here’s a step-by-step guide to generate personalised stickers directly inside chats.

WhatsApp quietly launched a new sticker creator feature that allows you to create AI stickers in WhatsApp chats. In a way, this feature allows users to add a fun spin to personal chats by using custom stickers generated from artificial intelligence and text prompts provided by users.

WhatsApp’s feature is currently being tested and may not yet be visible in everyone’s account. Ensure your WhatsApp app is up to date with the latest version for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp AI Sticker Feature Details

WhatsApp’s AI sticker maker will use text input and description to generate sticker options for you to choose from and send in your chats and groups. Users can enter any text or prompt as a description to generate the stickers they desire.

Stickers are already a popular and common way WhatsApp users personalize chats. Users have been uploading and sharing stickers and GIFs since the platform added support for the feature. Now with AI, you can directly create custom stickers.

Users can save the stickers that they create with the AI tool to the sticker tray so that they can be accessed in future chats as well. The stickers will only be available to the creator, in the account in which they were made.

WhatsApp AI Sticker Making Tutorial

WhatsApp’s stickers AI tool can be accessed from the chat screen itself. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create your first AI sticker on WhatsApp.

Go to any personal or group chat.

Click on the emoji icon below the text box.

Tap on the sticker icon at the top to navigate to the sticker screen.

Tap on the ‘Create’ or ‘+’ icon usually located at the bottom of the sticker tray.

Enter a description or prompt for the kind of sticker you want generated in the chat box.

WhatsApp will generate stickers for you to choose from based on your prompt description.

Select your desired sticker by tapping on it and send it in your chat. You can also save it and reuse it later.

FAQs

WhatsApp’s AI stickers feature is only available in beta and only to some users, and may take a while before it is globally available.

AI stickers are saved to your sticker tray for you to reuse in future chats.

You can generate as many AI stickers as you want, with WhatsApp’s AI learning from your descriptions or prompts to give you better results.

WhatsApp will generate a sticker based on your description or prompt text.

