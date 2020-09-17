Apple has released a new software update for iPhone and iPad, including iOS 14 for iPhone and iPadOS 14 for iPad. There are many changes in iOS 14, and it is now available in the new look. It has a new home screen, app library with widgets. Apart from this, many functional changes have been made from the design. This software is for worldwide users and you can download them on your iPhone and iPad. Bigger design changes have been made in the new iOS 14 update compared to all previous updates. After the stable update, iPhone users will also be able to add Widgets to multiple size options on their screen. Also Read - Apple Designs & Manufactures Special COVID-19 Face Masks For Employees

Talking about iOS 14, it will have features like Widgets, App Library, Picture-in-Picture, and an updated Siri interface. It is capable of supporting all iPhone models that work on iOS 13. After launch, all these models will receive an iOS 14 update. These devices include iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone. The 6s Plus includes the iPhone SE and iPod Touch (7th gen). Also Read - Apple and Google Announces New Coronavirus Tracking Technology

At the same time, speaking of iPadOS, in addition to iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Mini, iPad (5th generation), iPad Mini (5th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (7th generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) will also get new updates. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Leaked; Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max?

There have been many updates in the user interface if we look at the features that are available with iPadOS 14. Many apps have been added with Apple Music, Email, Calendar, Notes, and Photos. Also, with the help of the sidebar, the user can be entered in the middle of the section fast. Not only this OS will also have the facility to drag and drop content between playlist and photo gallery.

How To Download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS14 on your device

Go to your device’s Settings and tap General

Now tap on Software Update

Now you will see a new software update here which is about 3GB.

Connect the phone to wifi and download the update

Tap on install after download.

In addition to the improved and redesigned Siri Assistant in the iOS 14 operating system, better security and privacy features are also being provided for its Safari browser. The brand has also brought in-built translator and now iPhone users will not need Google for translation. In addition to incoming calls, iOS 14 users will get a new picture-in-picture mode. Apple users can now select default apps for email and web browsers.

List of iPhone models getting the iOS 14 update:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone xs

iPhone xs max

iPhone XR

iPhone x

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2020)

iPod Touch (7th Generation)

List of iPad models getting the latest iPad OS update: