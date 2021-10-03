New Delhi: Do you wish to copy text embedded in an image? Or have you ever felt the need to share a text embedded in an image? Well, in our day-to-day life, we come across a situation where we need to extract a part or whole of the text from an image. Google Lens app has been providing this feature on Android. But now the standalone app has been integrated with Google photos.Also Read - Google Removes 93,550 Content Pieces in Aug in India; Shows Monthly Transparency Compliance Report

Here are the steps by which you can copy a text from an image and paste it at the desired application on your mobile phone. Also Read - Latest Google Update: Google To Stop Working For Gmail, YouTube, Maps On These Devices, Watch Video

Open the Google search app. Click on the small colourful camera icon present at the right-hand side of the google search bar.

After clicking on the camera icon, click on the option that reads search with your camera.

Now you will get various options such as translate, text, search, homework, and others based on the camera modes. Click on the text option.

Now point the smartphone’s camera on the text you want to copy. Later, click on the big white circle. Tap the shutter button to search.

Now click on the word, phrase you want to copy. The text will be copied.

If you have a picture available from where you plan to copy text, then simply open google photos installed in your mobile phone, be it android or ios device. Also Read - Honda, Google Join Hands To Integrate In-Vehicle Connected Services In Future Models