Home

Technology

How To Keep Google Account Active as Google Changes Guidelines For Inactive Accounts

How To Keep Google Account Active as Google Changes Guidelines For Inactive Accounts

Google recently reached out to billions of account holders to communicate important changes to its rules regarding inactive accounts.

Google recently reached out to billions of account holders to communicate important changes to its rules regarding inactive accounts.

New Delhi: Google recently reached out to billions of account holders to communicate important changes to its rules regarding inactive accounts. The company has taken a proactive approach by sending detailed mails, informing users about the new policies, timelines, and how it impacts Google account holders.

Trending Now

New Changes Rolled Out on July 20

According to Google, the changes regarding inactive accounts began rolling out from July 20 onwards. Any account that remains inactive for two years will have to adhere to Google’s new policies. However, Google acknowledges that users might have valid reasons for not using some accounts, and they will be given ample notice before any action is taken.

You may like to read

Specifically, Google will send reminder emails at least eight months before an inactive account and its content become eligible for deletion. The account holders will have sufficient time to activate their accounts and avoid any adverse consequences.

Reactivate Inactive Accounts

Notably, Google emphasizes that any inactive account can be reactivated simply by signing into any Google product using the account. By doing so, users need to ensure that their email address remains valid for the foreseeable future. Failing to heed the warning and losing an account means the individual will not be able to use the same Gmail ID to create a new Google account.

Keep Your Google Account Active: Here’s How

To avoid facing the risk of losing their Google accounts, users can take several simple steps to keep their accounts active. The most straightforward approach is to sign in to the account at least once every two years. However, Google offers additional activities that can help maintain active status:

1. Read or Send an Email: Engage with your Google account by either reading or sending emails regularly.

2. Utilize Google Drive: Upload or download content using Google Drive.

3. Watch YouTube Videos: Interact with YouTube videos using your Google account.

4. Share Photos via Google Photos: Share your favourite moments by uploading photos through Google Photos.

5. Download Apps from the Play Store: Use your registered Google account to download apps from the Play Store.

6. Conduct Google Searches: Utilize your Google account for searches to keep it active.

7. Sign in to Third-Party Apps: Sign in to third-party apps or services using your Google account.

Ensuring Account Security and Longevity

Google emphasizes that it takes user account security seriously and adopts strong privacy practices across its products. By proactively notifying account holders about these changes and providing tips to maintain account activity, Google aims to empower its users to preserve the longevity and utility of their Google accounts.

In a digital age where accounts are created for various purposes, Google’s efforts to safeguard user data and provide users with the opportunity to retain their accounts exemplify its commitment to user-centric practices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES