Google Photos is one of the most preferred cloud storage options for backing up your photos and videos, especially for Google Pixel phones and other Android users. This platform can be used to store old photos and access them anytime using any device that lets you sign in to your Google Account. If you talk about an online free photo backup service, then Google Photos is the best. If you also use Google Photos and by mistake, you have deleted photos in Google Photos, then here we are telling you how they can be recovered. If you follow these steps, you can recover deleted photos from Google Photos.
How to Recover Deleted Photos and Videos From Google Photos –
- To restore a photo or video on an Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, or iPad, open the Google Photos app.
- At the bottom, tap Library, go to the Trash folder.
- Find the photo or video you want to restore. Touch and hold a photo or video.
- Press the Restore option at the bottom. The photo or video will be moved back to the phone’s Gallery app, Google Photos library, and the album it was in.
- On your computer, you can go to photos.google.com.
- Click the Trash folder on the left side of the window.
- Place your cursor over the photo or video you want to restore, then click Select.
- Click on Restore at the top right. The photo or video will be restored to your Google Photos account and added back to any albums it was in.