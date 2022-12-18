How To Report Message You Received On Instagram | Details Here

You can always report messages that you have received if you find it inappropriate to Instagram.

Instagram reviews up to 30 of the most recent messages sent in reported conversations that involve accounts based in the European Union.

New Delhi: Besides uploading photos and videos on Instagram, you can also message or receive messages from your followers and non-followers. So, in case, you have received a message that you think is inappropriate then you can always report it. Instagram reviews up to 30 of the most recent messages sent in reported conversations that involve accounts based in the European Union. Bear in mind that your report is anonymous, except if you are reporting an intellectual property infringement. The account you reported won’t see who reported them.

How to report a message you have received on Instagram

Open the conversation in the Instagram app.

Hover over the individual message you’d like to report.

Click more actions next to the message.

Click Report.

Select a reason for why you are reporting the message then follow the on-screen instructions.

Click Submit Report.

If you you would like to report a post from Feed that was sent to you in a message, you can tap the post and report it. If you want to stop someone from sending you messages or message requests, you can block that person or report their profile.

Report a conversation

If you have a conversation with one other person, you can report the entire chat you have with them.

Note: You cannot report entire group chats, only messages, photos, videos and people in the group chat.

How to report a chat with someone

Go to the conversation

Click in the top right

Click Report.

You will not see this option in a group chat. Select a reason for why you are reporting the message, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Click Submit Report.