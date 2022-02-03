New Delhi: Even in the age of WhatsApp and other messaging applications, the value of simple text messages remains the same, as many important details about banks, network operators, and other businesses are sent via SMS. But scores of text messages on our Android phones can be categorized as spam and in the process of clearing the space many at times we delete important once by mistake. So, did you accidentally delete an important text message on your Android phone? If so, dont worry, as you can now recover your message by following these simple steps.

Retrieve deleted texts back from a Google backup

Most Android phones are set up to back up to Google Drive regularly. You might be able to recover your device to recoup the deleted text messages if your phone creates automatic Google backups.

The main issue with using this method is that, to restore your backup, you will have to reset your phone to the factory settings. This means you will have to erase all the content on your phone to be able to restore your lost text messages. If you choose to proceed with this method, back up the important files on your Android phone.

Once you are ready to reset your phone to factory settings, go to Settings and tap System.

From the list of options, select Reset options, followed by Reset all data (factory reset).

To finish resetting your phone, follow the on-screen prompts.

After that, begin setting up your phone from the ground up.

When your phone prompts you to sign in with a Google account, select the account you used to back up your phone.

You’ll be able to access your Google Drive backup this way.

Then select “Restore data from a backup,” select your Google Drive backup, and enable the “SMS Messages” option.

You should soon see your messages restored.

Retrieve deleted messages with the help of recovery software

If you don’t want to reset your phone to recover deleted text messages, there are other options. On your PC, try using recovery software. Only use this method if you have a pressing need to recover a deleted text. Software for data recovery can be costly, and there is no assurance that it will work.

If you’re unfamiliar with the technology behind the procedure, recovery software can be dangerous. Some solutions may necessitate root access to your smartphone, which means the software would have complete control over your device. Before you proceed, do your research and make sure the programme is from a respected company.

Set your phone to flight mode. This will stop your phone from getting any new data, which may overwrite the erased messages.

Save the recovery programme to your computer. Any text message recovery software should be used at your own risk.

Switch on USB Debugging. Your device and desktop will be able to communicate with each other as a result of this. Depending on your Android smartphone, the steps below may differ.

Go to the Settings menu

Select About Phone from the menu

Information on Software

Tap the Build Number several times until you see that Developer Mode is enabled

Return to the Settings page

Select Developer Options from the menu