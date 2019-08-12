New Delhi: Whatsapp is one of the most widely-used messages platforms across the world. However, it has its own vulnerabilities that can be exploited by criminals to affect the security and privacy of its users.

Therefore, it is essential for users to know two key safety and security features WhatsApp offers.

What to do if your phone is lost/stolen?

Here, two things can be done. The first option is to buy a new SIM card with registered number activated to re-install WhatsApp on a new phone. Since WhatsApp works on only one phone number, the settings on the stolen phone will be automatically reset.

The second option is to enable the Two-step verification process., which is also helpful in alerting you if an attempt is made to hack into your account. To activate this, one has to go to in-app settings and tap on Account and finally to Two-step verification, which can be activated by clicking on ‘Enable’ button.

Here, it is important to provide a correct email address where the six-digit PIN code will be sent and can be saved for later use. This code is important because if someone tries to access your WhatsApp, they will first have to verify their identity by entering this code.

What to do if you are receiving spam messages?

In this case, open the chat tap on the name of the sender, whether a group or an individual. Once on their profile, scroll down to the bottom and tap on ‘Report Contact’ or ‘Report Group’. Additionally, you can block a number to avoid receiving spam messages or exit a group altogether.

How Safe is WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has been vulnerable to hacker attacks. In a recent development, security experts have warned that WhatsApp messages can be altered without the sender’s knowledge due to a fault in its systems. It can affect both public and private chats, leading to the spread of fake news.