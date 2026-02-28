Home

How to shift your WhatsApp account before SIM binding comes into effect from March 1? Explained step-by-step

The account shift feature has been available on WhatsApp for a long time.

(Image: pexels)

New Delhi: The SIM binding rule for apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal will be implemented from March 1st. The government has denied any possibility of delaying this. Therefore, if you’re not using WhatsApp from the number whose SIM is in your phone, your WhatsApp and similar messaging apps may stop working. Many people use different phones. In such a situation, it’s possible that their WhatsApp account is running on a different number, but the SIM is in another phone.

In this situation, users have two options. The first is to insert the SIM card of that number into the phone using WhatsApp. If this isn’t possible, WhatsApp also offers the option to shift the account from one number to another. This allows you to shift the WhatsApp account running on a secondary number to the primary number. This option can be useful due to SIM binding.

What options does WhatsApp offer?

WhatsApp offers a number shift option. This allows users to transfer their account from one number to another. The biggest advantage of this feature is that none of your chats or WhatsApp data is lost.

How will the feature work with SIM binding?

The account shift feature has been available on WhatsApp for a long time. This becomes crucial due to the SIM binding that will be implemented on March 1st. Users who use WhatsApp with a number whose SIM is in another phone or is currently inactive can use this option to shift their account to their primary number.

So, if the SIM card for your WhatsApp account is in another phone, you can easily transfer the account from that number to your primary number. It’s important to note that SIM binding requires a SIM card for the number you’re using to access your WhatsApp account.

How to shift a WhatsApp Account?

If your WhatsApp account is on a number whose SIM you can’t transfer to your phone, let’s learn how to shift the WhatsApp account running on that number to your primary number.

To do this, first:

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Then click on Account.

Now click on Change Number.

Then click on Next and enter the old number, and then the new number. Here, the old number will be the one whose SIM is in the other phone, and enter your primary phone number as the new number.

You can then choose whether your contacts will be aware of the number change.

Then click on Done, and once the verification is complete, your account will be transferred to your primary number.

When performing this process, keep a few things in mind:

Back up your chats first. Include videos in the backup. This will prevent loss of any chats or WhatsApp data.

Keep both numbers active. This means that both your new and old numbers must be active on a phone and connected to the internet. SMS messages must be received on both numbers to complete the verification process.

Enable chat backup on the new number as well, so that your chats and other data remain safe as before.

