How To Use WhatsApp’s Screen Share Feature: A Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp's screen-sharing is a feature used to collaborate on work documents, show photos to family members, and more. Here is an easy guide on how to use this feature.

New Delhi: WhatsApp has grown to become one of the most used social messaging apps, used extensively for both personal and professional communication. While there are tonnes of apps used for screen sharing, WhatsApp has also jumped on the bandwagon and released its own screen sharing feature.

Check out how to use this cool new feature for your meetings and personal video chats.

WhatsApp Screen Sharing Feature

WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature allows users to share their screen during a video call, enabling others to see everything on their screen in real-time. This feature is cross-platform compatible, meaning you can share your screen with anyone using WhatsApp on any device, such as iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, or web. By using this feature, you can collaborate on work documents, show photos to family members, plan vacations, shop online with friends, or provide tech support to grandparents.

How to use WhatsApp Screen Sharing Feature

To use the screen-sharing feature in WhatsApp, follow these steps: Ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device. Start a video call with one or more contacts. During the video call, you will see a new ‘Share’ icon at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a phone with an arrow pointing out of it. You will be asked to grant screen-sharing access to WhatsApp. Tap on ‘Start Now’ or ‘Start Broadcast’ to confirm. Your screen will then be streamed to the other party. To stop sharing your screen, simply tap the ‘Stop Sharing’ icon at the bottom of the screen.

How WhatsApp Replaces Other Screen-Sharing Apps

WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature offers several benefits for users, making it a more convenient and efficient alternative to third-party screen sharing tools like Gmail and Discord. Some of the key benefits include:

Cross-platform compatibility: WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature is compatible with various devices, including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and web, allowing users to share their screens with anyone using WhatsApp on any device . Real-time collaboration: Screen sharing enables users to collaborate on work documents, share photos, plan vacations, shop online with friends, or provide tech support to family members during video calls . End-to-end encryption: WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature is protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that no one outside the call, not even WhatsApp, can see or hear what you share on your screen . Ease of use: WhatsApp’s built-in screen sharing feature is simple to use, eliminating the need for users to switch between different apps or tools for screen sharing.

By using WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature, users can replace third-party screen-sharing tools like Gmail and Discord. This not only simplifies the process but also ensures a seamless experience for all participants in the video call. Additionally, WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature is compatible with low-end devices and the universal usage of phone numbers, especially in WhatsApp-dominant regions, eliminating the need for cumbersome email communication

