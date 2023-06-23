Home

Technology

HP Unveils 3 New Gaming Laptops in India With 13th Gen Intel Processor

HP Unveils 3 New Gaming Laptops in India With 13th Gen Intel Processor

Three new gaming laptops have been unveiled by HP- Victus 16, Omen 16 and the Omen Transcend 16. The devices can be equipped with a Nvidia RTX 4000-series GPU, if needed.

The Victus 16, is positioned as one of the most budget-friendly gaming laptops in HP's lineup this year.

HP has cemented its position in the hearts of its fans with the launch of three exciting new gaming laptops in India. HP has introduced three new gaming models- the Omen 16, Victus 16, and Omen Transcend 16. All three laptops are powered by 13th generation Intel processors. Additionally, users have the option to configure them with Nvidia RTX 4000-series GPU, if desired. According to the company, their new laptops cater to the requirements of gamers, whether it involves running AAA titles or handling multitasking activities. Catering to the needs of diverse gamers, the HP Victus 16, Omen 16, and Omen Transcend 16 provide enough power and flexibility to create, play and work seamlessly.

Let’s know about the specifications and price of these laptops:-

HP Omen 16

The Omen 16 targets advanced-level gamers. This laptop features a 16.1-inch display that can reach up to QHD resolution. It offers a high refresh rate of 240Hz. The device gets improved visuals with HDR support and an aspect ratio of 16:10, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

You may like to read

Additionally, The HP Omen 16 comes equipped with a Full HD camera, providing practicality for streamers. Notable features encompass up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of storage, and various other enhancements. The HP Omen 16 is priced at Rs 1,04,999.

HP Victus 16

The Victus 16, is positioned as one of the most budget-friendly gaming laptops in HP’s lineup this year. This laptop has a 16.1-inch display, with Full HD resolution and a high refresh rate of 165Hz. It boasts of a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Users have the flexibility to configure the laptop with a13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 4060 mobile GPU. HP ensures effective cooling through their Omen Tempest Cooling solution, and the inclusion of an IR thermopile sensor enhances the overall thermal management of the laptop.

The Victus 16 (2023) offers a satisfactory range of ports for connectivity. It comes equipped with a Type-C port with Power Delivery (PD) support, three USB-A ports, a combination headphone/microphone jack, and a versatile multi-format SD media card reader. As an added bonus, users will receive a complimentary one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Notable features of the laptop include a 512GB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 83Wh battery, an HD webcam, and high-quality dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen. The cost of the Victus 16 (2023) is Rs 59,999.

HP Omen Transcend 16

The Omen Transcend 16 is HP’s thinnest and lightest gaming laptop. It weighs less than 2.1kg and measures a sleek 19.9mm in thickness. Users have the option to customize the laptop with GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics and the formidable 13th-Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. Additionally, the device incorporates a significantly larger 97Wh battery pack and is equipped with the Omen Tempest cooling system. The laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and offers support for Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. The HP Omen Transcend 16 is priced at Rs 1,59,999.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.