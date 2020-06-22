New Delhi: In a bid to help professionals and home users stay safe in social distancing times, PC and printer major HP on Monday said its Contactless Service On Wheels service is being expanded to 25 cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Hyderabad. Also Read - PM Modi Lauds Hyderabad Migrant Workers For Giving Beautiful Makeover to Unnao School Where They Were Quarantined

The service is currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The HP technicians in the vans follow all health and safety guidelines, while bringing service delivery closer to home.

“The service will offer an unparalleled experience of reliability, safety and business continuity to our valued customers and work from home professionals,” said Vinay Awasthi, MD, HP Inc. India market.

Several customers who have postponed onsite service for their PC or printer at home due to social distancing and health advisory norms can avail this service now.

To avail this service, customers can register with HP’s service team who schedule appointment for the customers.

The onsite technician will arrive in the van with the requisite parts.

Customers can hand over their product homes to the technician who will carry out the repairs in the van and return after service.

For major repairs, the device will be taken to the service centre and delivered to the customer at a later date, said the company.