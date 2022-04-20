New Delhi: HP on Wednesday launched its Pavilion laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors for improved performance for its users in India. Starting at Rs 55,999, the all-new Pavilion series — HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion x360 — are designed with the environment in mind, with an all-metal laptop built that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum.Also Read - Samsung to Launch Galaxy M53 5G in India: Check Price, Features and Specifications Here

"At HP, we consistently expand and reinvent our ecosystem to provide the best computing experiences to our users," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems – HP India Market, said in a statement.

"We have also designed the device to make a positive and meaningful impact on the environment by using recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastics. With the refreshed Pavilion portfolio, our goal is to deliver exceptional solutions for users to stay connected, entertained, and productive," Bedi added.

The new HP Pavilion 15 is equipped with an EyeSafe certified display that was designed in collaboration with doctors to enable HP users to work and play for as long as they want without experiencing eye strain.

The latest 12th Gen Intel Processors along with an adaptive battery optimizer provide the right features for best in-case performance. Its full-size, backlit keyboard gives an overall premium touch to cater to the GenZs and Millennials. The laptops are available in three colours — warm gold, natural silver, and fog blue.