New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Monday launched new Pavilion series laptops that are equipped with 12th gen Intel H Core processors for seamless work and learning experiences. The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop starts at a price of Rs 78,999. The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is available from Rs 76,999. HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop is available in colours such as — Space Blue, Natural Silver, and Pale Rose Gold.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India said, “We built the thinnest laptop, HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch, to cater to the hybrid lifestyle based on deep consumer insights. This PC and the Pavilion x360 14-inch devices are intended to offer exceptional experiences, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive.”

Pavilion Plus (14-inch) Laptop Features

The Pavilion Plus (14-inch) laptop is the thinnest Pavilion device ever at 16.5mm in an all-metal chassis.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch is a lightweight device equipped with 12th gen Intel Core H-series processors with H-45 Watt.

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop comes with two fans and two heat pipes to dramatically improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming or multi-tasking.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptop Features

Both the devices come equipped with HP Command Center, Performance Mode and Balanced Mode.

The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is HP’s first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door to provide enhanced privacy and security in today’s hybrid world.

The all-new HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop weighs just around 1.41 Kgs.

The ‘EyeSafe Certified Display; feature offers always-on blue light filter for a comfortable viewing experience, built right into the display with no need to adjust settings, said the company.

(With Inputs From IANS)