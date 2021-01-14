New Delhi: The HTC on Thursday launched its mid-range 5G-capable smartphone HTC Desire 21 Pro. Notably, the phone at present is available for pre-order only in Taiwan with no word on global release as yet. Also Read - HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched: Price, features, specifications and more

For the pricing in its home country, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G will retail for 11,990 TWD, it will come around Rs 31,000 in Indian currency.

Having fingerprint sensor embedded with power button, the phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. This is a 20:9 aspect ratio screen and also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone has 16MP snapper on the front for video chats and selfies and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

Interestingly, the phone runs on Android 10 OS with HTC’s custom skin overlaid on top. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro has quad cameras at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens for portrait shots.