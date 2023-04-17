HTC Wildfire E2 Play With Quad Rear Cameras: Check Price and Specifications Here

Home

The latest HTC smartphone comes in two different colour variant and features a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

HTC has launched HTC Wildfire E2 Play in Africa. (Image: HTC)

New Delhi: Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC has launched HTC Wildfire E2 Play in Africa. The HTC Wildfire E2 Play is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The latest HTC smartphone comes in two different colour variant and features a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery. The battery is said to deliver up to 19 hours of music playback time with a single charge. It is important to note that HTC’s official website in Africa doesn’t mention the pricing and availability details of the new HTC Wildfire E2 Play.

HTC Wildfire E2 Play: Key Features

It will be available in Black and Blue colour options.

To recall, the HTC Wildfire E2 Plus was launched back in 2021

The smartphone was available at a price tag of RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire E2 Play runs on Android 12 and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness.

The display has a water-drop style notch display to house the selfie camera.

The phone is powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

There is also 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

HTC Wildfire E2 Play comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens

The phone has a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the HTC Wildfire E2 Play include Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi:802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for easily unlocking the screen.

It also includes an AI-backed face unlock feature.

The HTC Wildfire E2 Play packs a 4,600mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 19 hours of music playback and up to 11 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

