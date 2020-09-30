Smartwatch brand Amazfit has announced the launch of its retro-styled smartwatch Amazfit Neo. The smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon India, Myntra. Recently, Chinese tech company Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5, to compete with, Huami has now launched its new retro-style Amazfit Neo smartwatch. Talking about the specialty of this device, it has an always-on display and a 24-hour heart-rate monitor sensor. Along with this, four buttons have been given in this watch, so that users can operate it. Apart from this, this watch has got the support of PAI assessment system. Also Read - Xiaomi Launches Its First Mi Watch in India – Check Price and Specifications

Amazfit Neo Smartwatch Price

The Amazfit Neo smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499. This watch can be purchased in Black, Green and Red color options. At the same time, the sale of this device will begin on October 1 on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm, Tata Cliq and Amazfit.com.

Amazfit Neo Smartwatch Specifications

The smartwatch is capable of tracking sleep monitor and rapid eye movement. This smartwatch is also capable of tracking a PowerNap of over 20 minutes. It has a 160mAh battery which claims a 28-day backup. At the same time, 37 days of backup is being claimed in PowerSaving mode. The watch weighs 32 grams and has Bluetooth 5.0. All notifications coming on the phone will be found on the watch.

The company has introduced the PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor in the Amazfit Neo Smartwatch, which tracks 24-hour continuous heart rate monitoring as well as light sleep, deep sleep, and rapid-eye movement. Apart from this, this device has got the support of PAI assessment system. Talking about other features, this smartwatch has been given three sport modes, which include walking, running and cycling.

The Amazefit Neo smartwatch received a 5ATM rating. This means that it is watch waterproof. Apart from this, Bluetooth version 5.0 has been given for connectivity in this watch. At the same time, this watch works on the latest Android and iOS platforms.