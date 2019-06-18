San Francisco: After a month of disappearing from the Microsoft Store, laptops from Chinese technology player Huawei have made a comeback on the software giant’s online store.

Huawei laptops including the MateBook 13, MateBook and MateBook X Pro are made available again. However, MateBook X Pro is currently “out of stock”.

“We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the US Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations Entity List. As a result, we are resuming the sale of existing inventory of Huawei devices at Microsoft Store,” The Verge quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying on Monday.

For now, the company says it’s selling the “existing inventory” which is “compliant with current US regulations”.

In May, Microsoft removed Huawei’s laptop lineup from its online store, following US President Donald Trump’s order to crack down on the Chinese tech company.

Huawei has since postponed the launch of its new Windows-powered laptop that was due to be unveiled at the CES Asia show last week, the report said.

Following Trump’s order when Google cut off Huawei’s Android licence, Microsoft stayed silent on whether it will prevent the Chinese company from obtaining Windows licences.

Other tech majors like Intel and Qualcomm also put restrictions on businesses with Huawei.