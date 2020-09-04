Huawei has officially launched two new smartphones Enjoy 20 5G and Enjoy 20 Plus 5G under the Enjoy series. Both these smartphones come with 5G and they are currently launched in China. But the company has not given any information about its launch in other countries. Let us know that the company has introduced both these 5G smartphones under the mid-budget range. In this, users will get excellent camera quality as well as great performance capability. Both phones have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor with a triple rear camera setup. Huawei Enjoy 20 smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and Enjoy 20 Plus 8 GB RAM option. Also Read - 'Both Companies Have Ties to Chinese Military': US Agency Designates Huawei, ZTE as National Security Threats to America

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G and Enjoy 20 Plus 5G Price

Huawei Enjoy 20 will be available in two storage variants. Its 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at 1699 yuan i.e. around 18,240 rupees. While the 6GB + 128GB storage model has been introduced for 1899 yuan i.e. around 20,390 rupees. Speaking of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, the price of 6GB + 128GB model of this smartphone is 2299 yuan i.e. around 24,675 rupees. Apart from this, users can buy 8GB + 128GB storage variants for 2499 yuan i.e. around 26,830 rupees. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 Pro May Feature Halo Ring With Touch Display

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G Specifications

The phone has a 6.6-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. This phone coming in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor. The internal memory of the phone is 128 GB, which can be increased to 512 GB with the help of a micro SD card. Also Read - 'US Has History of Spying on Phone Networks': Huawei Hits Back

A triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 5-megapixel secondary camera with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The phone will get an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 10-Watt fast charging support.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G has a 6.63-inch full HD + display. This smartphone works on MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and is based on Android 10 OS. It has a 42000mAh battery for power backup, which has 40W fast charging support. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, its primary sensor is 48MP. While 8MP secondary sensor and 2MP macro lens have been given. While it has an 8MP pop-up selfie camera for video calling and selfie.