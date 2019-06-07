Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has signed a 5G development deal with Russia’s biggest mobile carrier MTS as it battles the trade ban imposed by the US.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted by his national news service TASS, has said that cooperation between Russia and China is now ‘at an unprecedently high level’,” The Verge reported late on Thursday.

For Huawei, securing this deal is a fresh respite from the series of bad business news that was triggered by US President Donald Trump’s trade ban.

Huawei, which is the world’s largest maker of telecom equipment has been banned by the US from their 5G networks.

On May 15, US President Donald Trump effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.

The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the Chinese government to obtain private information.

Huawei last week filed a motion in a US court challenging the constitutionality of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (2019 NDAA).

The Chinese tech giant also asked for an end to US’ state-sanctioned campaign against it arguing that it would “not deliver cybersecurity”. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for September 19.