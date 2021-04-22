Launching its first mega event of the year, Apple has rolled out several new releases, confirming almost all the predictions from previous leaks. Launches included the all-new iPad Pro, iMac, highly anticipated AirTag, Apple TV, as well as new variants of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Also Read - Apple Spring Loaded Event 2021 Livestream: Where to Watch Tonight, What to Expect

Apple Spring Loaded Event: Key Launches

2021 iPad Pro

Apple on Tuesday announced its most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever, featuring M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G and a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. iPad Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

Price of iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 113,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com.

2021 Apple iMac

The all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. The 2021 iMac comes with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness and over a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience. It also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system — the best camera and audio ever in a Mac.

iMac with 7-core GPU price starts at Rs 1,19,900, and iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 1,39,900.

Apple TV 4K

Apple also launched the next generation of Apple TV 4K, which delivers high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and comes equipped with an A12 Bionic chip that provides a significant boost in graphics performance.

Priced at Rs 18,900, the new Apple TV 4K will be available at apple.com, Apple Store app, and Apple Store locations.

Apple AirTag

Apple had finally introduced AirTag, a small, lightweight and elegantly designed iPhone accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global ‘Find My’ network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption.

AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just Rs 3,190 and Rs 10,900, respectively, and will be available beginning April 30.

Purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

The all-new stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini was unveiled to the global market. Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order in China, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions beginning April 23, with availability beginning April 30.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini are currently available in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED,9 and will be available in the new purple in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900.