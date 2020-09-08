IFA 2020: For the first time, Realme participated in the IFA 2020 tech show held in Berlin, the capital of Germany, and announced several new upcoming products. Realme has announced Realme Narzo 20 series smartphone and showcased many upcoming products. These include smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatch, and TWS earphones. However, the company has revealed very little information about these new products introduced at the event. Realme has announced the launch of its latest 55-inch smart TV, Realme Buds Air Pro, and Realme Buds Wireless at the IFA 2020 event. All these new devices will be launched globally in the coming months. However, the company has not yet shared any information about the price and specification of the three devices. Also Read - Realme TV launching before the end of 2019

Realme 55-inch Smart TV

According to the media report, the company will give an ultra-HD resolution screen to its leading 55-inch smart TV, which will support HDR along with color gamut on the screen. At the same time, this smart TV will work on Android TV 9 Pie operating system. In June, Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme India, said that the company would soon introduce the flagship 55-inch smart TV. Currently, the company has 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs in its portfolio.

New wireless headphones

Talking about Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless, the company will offer many latest features including noise cancellation feature in both of them. If sources are to be believed, the company can keep the price of both these earbuds in the budget range. Its design will be similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Realme Buds Air Pro was earlier seen on Twitter in screenshots shared by the company’s CEO. The company also announced the Realme Buds Wireless P at the event but did not reveal any details.

Apart from TVs, watch, and smartphones, the company also introduced Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart Bulbs, and many other smart AIoT products at IFA 2020, which will be introduced soon. The Realme Watch S Pro has also been announced, and it will come with a circular dial and AMOLED display. Not much information has also been revealed about this smartwatch.

Realme Narzo 20 Series

Last month, a tipster also claimed that the company is preparing to introduce Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphones within Realme’s new Narzo 20 series. However, there was no disclosure in the leak regarding the features and specifications of this phone. Talking about the Realme Narzo 20, it will be the follow up of the Realme Narzo 10 series launched in May this year.