Home

Technology

IISF 2023 Inaugurated With Spotlight On India’s Scientific And Technological Prowess

IISF 2023 Inaugurated With Spotlight On India’s Scientific And Technological Prowess

This year’s theme is “Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal.”

The mega science festival will be celebrated from 17-20 January.

India International Science Festival 2023: “The India International Science Festival 2023 is being celebrated for three key reasons among many others and these three reasons are the successful landing of India’s Chanrayaan-3 on the South Pole region of the Moon; Second COVID Vaccine development by India and Third Aroma Mission,” said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh during the inaugural ceremony of the India International Science Festival 2023 (IISF 2023) at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI)-Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) Joint Campus, Faridabad on Wednesday.

Trending Now

He further added that India is the first country to make a successful DNA vaccine in a short period. “We have now reached the fifth position in the fastest-growing economies of the world. India has attained global repute with the strength of science, technology, and innovation”.

You may like to read

Addressing a huge gathering he focused on the five revolutionary decisions made by the Government of India within a couple of years, namely the Space reforms through the Public-Private Partnerships, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan-National Research Foundation (NRF), National Geospatial Policy, and National Education Policy (NEP).

Dr Singh said that for the national development by science and technology, we are now focusing on the Indian Solutions to Indian Problems, Indian Data for Indian Research, Indian Doctors for Indian People, and Public-Private Participation.

Since 2015, after the eight editions of the festival, the ninth edition is more interesting, with everyone excited about the events to be held after the inauguration is done. The big area was filled with people of every age group and different sections of society satisfying the ultimate goal of the IISF.

This year’s theme is “Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal.”

During the inaugural session, the IISF Programme Guide and IISF News Bulletin’s Regional Languages Special Editions were released by the dignitaries. These language editions were brought out in seven Indian languages Malayalam, Bangla, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Marathi, and Urdu. The Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (NIScPR) has prepared, designed and published these language editions of the IISF News Bulletin.

The events scheduled for the first day of IISF 2023 include Student Science Village, Face to Face with New Frontiers of Science & Technology, Science through Games & Toys, Students Innovation Festival – Space Hackathon 2023, State S&T Ministers and Centre and State S&T Secretaries and Officials Conclave, Education for Aspiring India – National Science Teachers Workshop, Young Scientists’ Conference, New Age Technology Show, National Social Organisations and Institutions Meet (NSOIM), Science, Technology and Innovation Exhibition, and India International Collaboration followed by a Cultural programme.

The mega science festival will be celebrated from 17-20 January 2024 and it aims to honour and highlight the scientific achievements in Science, Technology, and Innovation by the country with the primary objective of connecting science with society.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.