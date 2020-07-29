New Delhi: CEOs of global tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple will on Wednesday testify before the United States House of Representatives to paint their brands as US success stories to defend their practices from government scrutiny. Also Read - Google Extends Work From Home For Employees Till July 2021 | Read Details

The antitrust hearing is expected to be the US government’s most aggressive shows against the tech majors since it last pursued to exhaust Microsoft two decades ago. Notably, it comes less than 100 days before the US Elections 2020. Also Read - Most-Liked Facebook Posts Also Most Viewed? 'Seen by Small % of Users', Says Top Official

Today’s hearing will, for the first time, witness four captains of the tech industry – Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook of Apple, and Sundar Pichai of Google – who run companies worth a cumulative total of nearly $4.85 trillion, in one room before the Congress. Also Read - Amazon's 10 New Warehouses in India Offers to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities With Competitive Pay Ahead of Festive Season

This will also be the first time the world’s richest Jeff Bezos is appearing before the US Congress, as opposed to Zuckerberg who has become a known face in the House since Facebook’s privacy scandal.

“We should scrutinize all large institutions, whether they’re companies, government agencies, or non-profits. Our responsibility is to make sure we pass such scrutiny with flying colours,” Bezos said in his prepared remarks.

“Amazon accounts for less than 1% of the $25 trillion global retail market and less than 4% of retail in the U.S. Unlike industries that are winner-take-all, there’s room in retail for many winners,” he argued.

On the other hand, Facebook’s Zuckerberg defended acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and said they have become “successful as part of our family of apps” with Facebook’s lower-cost infrastructure, and “tackle spam and harmful content with Facebook’s integrity teams and technology”.

“Facebook is a proudly American company,” Zuckerberg said in his prepared remarks before the House.

Meanwhile, Cook clarified that the smartphone market is fiercely competitive and companies like Samsung, LG, Huawei, and Google have built very successful smartphone businesses offering different approaches.

In prepared remarks before his appearance, Cook said that “Apple does not have a dominant market share in any market where we do business.”

Alphabet and Google CEO Pichai said that the company’s services like Google Search offer major benefits for consumers and small businesses and that the company’s goal is to “deliberately build platforms that support the innovation of others”.

The House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee will hear the proceeding at noon (US time) on Wednesday.