New Delhi: Renowned Sports gear brand Reebok on Monday launched its all-new first smartwatch, ‘Reebok Active Fit 1.0‘ at an introductory price of Rs 4, 499. The smartwatch comes in four colours variant: Black, Blue, Weeny, and Red. The smartwatch will be available online on Amazon starting January 28.Also Read - WhatsApp to Bring Two-Step Verification For Desktop, Web Versions
- The Reebok Active Fit 1.0 features a 1.3-inch HD display.
- The smartwatch has a circular face and also comes with an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance.
- The newly-launched Reebok Active Fit 1.0 has some of the stunning features which also include watch dust and splash resistance.
- The Reebok Active Fit 1.0 has 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and sedentary reminder features.
- The smartwatch offers 15 days of battery backup on a single charge of two hours. At the same time, its standby time is up to 30 days.
- There are 15 fitness tracking modes in the Reebok watch.
- The smartwatch is capable of tracking menstrual cycles for women.
- The watch also offers calorie and step trackers.
- The watch offers call and message notifications, prompts from social apps, controls for camera and music, and built-in games as well.