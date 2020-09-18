In an unprecedented move, Google on Friday pulled the Paytm app from Google Play store saying that it won’t endorse any gambling app. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Google Reminds People to ‘Wear Mask And Save Lives’ Through Animated Doodle

Saying that the app violates its guidelines, Google in a statement said, "We don't allow online casinos/support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. It includes if the app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money/cash prizes."

Though all other apps including Paytm for business, Paytm money, Paytm mall, and others owned by the company are still available on Play Store, Paytm has disappeared.

Paytm has not yet responded to the sudden move.

Owned by an Indian company called One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm is India’s most popular app and claims over 50 million monthly active users.