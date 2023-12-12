Home

‘In India, We Are Witnessing An AI Innovation Spirit’: PM Modi At GPAI Summit Inauguration

Noting AI as a worldwide movement, the Prime Minister stressed the need for collaboration.

New Delhi, Dec 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Tuesday. The Prime Minister also took a walk-through of the Global AI Expo. GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed delight in India chairing the GPAI Summit next year at a time when the entire world is debating about artificial intelligence. Noting both the positive and the negative aspects that are emerging, the Prime Minister underlined the responsibility enshrined upon each nation and recalled interacting with various industry leaders of AI and having discussions regarding the GPAI Summit.

He stated that AI has had an impact on every country, be it small or big, and suggested moving forward with caution. Prime Minister Modi underlined that the discussion at GPAI Summit will give direction and secure the fundamental roots of humanity.

PM Modi said that today, India is the main player in the field of AI talent and AI-related ideas. A vibrant AI spirit is visible in India as the Indian youth is testing and pushing the frontier of AI tech. Referring to the exhibits in the AI exhibition at the Summit, the Prime Minister said that these youth are trying to bring social change through technology. The Prime Minister informed about the recently launched AI agriculture chatbot which will help farmers in various aspects of farming. The Prime Minister also expounded on the use of AI in the fields of healthcare and Sustainable Development Goals.

“The development mantra of India is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’”, the Prime Minister said, underlining that the government has drafted its policies and programs with the spirit of AI for All. He said that the government strives to take maximum advantage of AI’s capabilities for social development and inclusive growth, while also committing to its responsible and ethical usage. The Prime Minister informed about initiating a National Program on Artificial Intelligence, and the soon-to-be-launched AI Mission which aims to establish the computing powers of AI. This, the Prime Minister said, will provide better services to startups and innovators in India and also promote AI applications in the sectors of agriculture, healthcare and education. He also mentioned taking AI-related skills to Tier 2 and 3 cities via educational training institutes. Speaking about India’s national AI portal that promotes AI initiatives, the Prime Minister mentioned the AIRAWAT initiative and informed that the common platform will soon be open for every research lab, industry and startup.

Underlining the negative aspects of AI, the Prime Minister said that even though it has the potential to become the strongest tool for development in the 21st century, it can also play a pivotal role in its destruction.

Pointing out the challenges of deepfake, cyber security, data theft, and terrorist organizations getting their hands on AI tools, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for countermeasures.

Noting AI as a worldwide movement, the Prime Minister stressed the need for collaboration. He suggested a few questions that need to be addressed to enhance AI’s credibility such as data sets for testing and training AI tools, length and duration of testing before releasing any product to the market. He also asked whether a Software Watermark can be introduced to mark any information or product as AI-generated.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the GPAI Summit will prove to be an excellent opportunity for the exchange of ideas and a great learning experience for every delegate. “Over the next two days, you will delve into various aspects of AI. I hope that the outcomes, when implemented, will definitely pave the way for building a responsible and sustainable future”, said the Prime Minister.

India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024. As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, the current incoming Support Chair of GPAI, and the Lead Chair for GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit from December 12-14, 2023.

