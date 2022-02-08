New Delhi: The 5G rollout in India is in final stages of development, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw announced while addressing ‘India Telecom 2022’ business expo on Tuesday.Also Read - Legends League Cricket Reaches More Than 703 Million Fans Across The Globe

"The country has also developed its own indigenously developed 4G core and radio network. The 5G network is also in its final stages of development. The country is participating today in development of 6G standards, in the thought process of 6G," Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the event, news agency ANI reported.

This comes a week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the Budget session of Parliament that required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers. India will get commercial 5G services as early as this year.

Even though India is yet to use 5G bands for communication, people are gearing up for it with new smartphones that are 5G-ready sans the technology.

According to the IDC, India was the third-largest 5G smartphone market globally with 7 per cent of worldwide 5G shipments, shipping 10 million units at an ASP (average selling point) of $401 in the third quarter of 2021.

From January-September 2021, 17 million 5G smartphones were shipped to India and the number was expected to reach 30 million for the full year.

“We expect 5G smartphone sales to increase 3 times this year and brands would still like to go aggressive on the same as 5G as a feature is the third preferred one as per Counterpoint consumer lens,” its Research Director Tarun Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

India’s smartphone market is already primed for 5G access. Nearly every major smartphone maker in India sells 5G phones.