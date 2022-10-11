New Delhi: Days after the 5G services were launched in the country, the Central government is planning to push Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, news agency Reuters reported. The move from the Centre comes amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the high-speed 5G service.Also Read - Reliance Jio 5G Services: Download Speed Touches 600 Mbps in Delhi. Deets Here

On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 5G services after which telecom operator Reliance Jio said it will make the service available in four cities. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel said it will launch the 5 G services in eight cities. However, both the telecom firms said the services would be expanded next year.

In the meantime, it was found that Apple's iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 14, and many of Samsung's premier phones do not have software compatible for supporting 5G in India.

Expressing concern over the development, top bureaucrats from India’s telecoms and IT departments said they will hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday for early 5G adoption, asking smartphone executives from foreign companies Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as domestic telecom operators Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to be present, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The agenda of the crucial meeting includes holding talks “to prioritise” and release software upgrades for supporting the high-speed network, the notice for the closed-door meeting stated.

Earlier, the Central government had said that the launch of 5G in the world’s biggest mobile market – after China – will bring high-speed internet to consumers, with simultaneous socio-economic benefits in sectors like agriculture and health.

Earlier in the day, Airtel’s website showed “Apple yet to update software” for all of Apple iPhones’ 12 to 14 models under its 5G compatible section. Several models for Samsung too were not ready, Airtel stated.