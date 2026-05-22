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India becomes fourth country globally to deploy indigenous technology in mobile towers as BSNL receives major upgrade

India becomes fourth country globally to deploy indigenous technology in mobile towers as BSNL receives major upgrade

According to a report, India has become the fourth country in the world to provide telecom services to its citizens by deploying indigenous technology within its mobile towers.

(Representational image: dgtlinfra.com)

New Delhi: With the launch of its 4G services, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has received a significant upgrade. The government launched BSNL 4G last year and is now preparing to take it to the next level. According to a report, India has become the fourth country in the world to provide telecom services to its citizens by deploying indigenous technology within its mobile towers. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, stated that India is the fourth nation globally to have successfully developed its own telecom radio network equipment. However, BSNL still requires additional mobile towers to further expand its network coverage.

Also Read: BSNL customers’ KYC suspended by TRAI, Sim card to be blocked within 24 hours? Know the complete truth here

Joins Ranks of Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia

According to a report by ET Telecom, the telecom equipment market is currently dominated by players such as Ericsson, Nokia, as well as China’s Huawei and ZTE. However, the collaborative effort of India’s TCS, Tejas Networks, and the government-run C-DoT—in successfully rolling out BSNL 4G across the country—has propelled India further along the path toward self-reliance.

TCS, Tejas Networks, and C-DoT have jointly deployed 100,000 4G sites for BSNL across the nation. Tejas Networks has also entered into partnerships with Japan’s NEC and Rakuten. It aims to take its indigenous technology to international markets and is currently in discussions with various global companies.

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BSNL Overcomes Several Challenges

BSNL faced the dual challenge of not only upgrading its existing network but also scaling it up for future expansion. The company successfully confronted these challenges. By collaborating with indigenous firms, BSNL was able to resolve these issues. According to the report, following the deployment of the initial 100,000 4G sites, TCS is expected to receive an order for an additional 23,000 sites. This signifies that the network is set to undergo further expansion, thereby extending BSNL’s reach to an ever-increasing number of people. According to reports, approximately 50,000 batteries, power plants, and old cables installed in BSNL towers have been replaced, resulting in improved network connectivity.

Also Read: BSNL launches 365-day recharge plan with unlimited calling and daily data, offers big relief from expensive monthly recharges

5G Challenge Still Remains

Despite numerous achievements, the rollout of BSNL’s 5G services has not yet taken place in the country. BSNL’s competitors—such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—have had their 5G services operational in the country for quite some time. There appears to be an urgent need for BSNL to roll out high-speed internet services alongside its tower infrastructure.

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