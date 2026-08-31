India gets an AI-powered market intelligence platform for retail traders- for less than cost of a cup of tea

According to Kwala Intel's founder, the platform was born out of a recurring problem observed among retail traders.

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The scale of the battle that India’s retail traders have been witnessing is now starkly visible. Landmark SEBI studies, including a key report published on August 20, 2026, show that over the last five financial years, individual equity derivatives (F&O) traders lost over Rs 3.85 lakh crore (Rs 3,85,000+ crore).

The number of participants, meanwhile, has surged. The individual trader base grew from 42.7 lakh in FY22 to 1.06 crore in FY25. While SEBI’s measures subsequently reduced the active trader base by 18% in FY26, losses remained widespread. About 87.7% of individual traders still incurred losses, with the average loss rising to around Rs 1.17 lakh.

Between FY22 and FY24, 1.05 crore out of 1.13 crore unique individual traders- 92.8% – suffered net losses after costs, totaling Rs 1,81,383 crore. Only 7.2% turned a profit.

A small group accounts for massive losses

The losses have not been distributed evenly. Data shows that the top 3.5% of loss-making traders – approximately 4 lakh individuals – lost an average of around Rs 28 lakh each during FY22-FY24. At the other end of the spectrum, only around 1% of all individual traders generated profits of more than Rs 1 lakh across the three-year period.

Individual traders lost Rs 77,800 crore in options in FY24 despite turning a profit in futures. By FY26, options accounted for 92% of total aggregate losses, showing that Options trading- a purely technical instrument – is frequently treated like lottery tickets.

The Institutional Edge

While retail participants struggled, institutional players leveraged superior technology, speed, and information.

In FY26, proprietary traders reportedly generated more than Rs 44,000 crore in gross profits, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) generated around Rs 14,000 crore. A substantial part of institutional trading activity is supported by algorithmic systems and sophisticated market infrastructure.

The message is clear: in today’s markets, access to better information, technology and speed can make a significant difference. For the average retail trader relying on little more than a smartphone and online content, keeping pace with sophisticated market participants has been a challenge. This is what Kwala Intel says it aims to change.

Bridging the Gap: Kwala Intel

Kwala Intel (kwalaintel.com) has been created as India’s AI-powered market intelligence platform to support retail traders without relying on blind tips, targets, or stop-loss levels. It studies live market feeds, performs full technical analysis, and explains what the chart may be signalling – in plain language.

The platform automatically identifies:

• Fibonacci retracements and extensions – key levels marked in real time

• RSI, MACD, moving averages and momentum confirmation

• Support and resistance zones as they form

• Chart patterns – flags, wedges, breakouts and breakdowns

• Volume and price-action signals revealing larger market participation

Ask the chart questions and get insights based on live market data and technical analysis, rather than relying on unverified opinions online.

The Mission Behind the Platform

According to Kwala Intel’s founder, the platform was born out of a recurring problem observed among retail traders. “I have been a trader all my life,” says the founder of Kwala Intel. “I kept seeing the same painful pattern. People place a trade, then spend the entire day in front of the television or scrolling YouTube, begging strangers: Should I hold? Should I exit? Nobody answers them. Nobody teaches them anything.”

The founder argues that traditional tips-based platforms often provide a buy call, target and stop-loss without giving traders the context behind the decision. People become blind traders. The founder points out that SEBI’s data proves what happens to blind traders: nine out of ten lose, year after year.

“Earlier, people invested for the long term. Today everyone wants quick money. We understand that. But quick money without intelligence is just gambling. Courses don’t fix it either – you can learn theory and still freeze in a live market. What traders need is a live, intelligent companion that explains what support is forming and what the chart is saying. That is why we built Kwala Intel.”

At Less Than Rs 4 a Day

Kwala Intel is launching at a price of less than Rs 4 per day, according to the company. This is cheaper than a cup of roadside tea, cheaper than the brokerage on many bad trades.

The company highlights the contrast between this cost and the scale of retail trading losses documented by SEBI. The average individual F&O trader who lost money in FY26 reportedly lost around Rs 1.17 lakh. The company points out that Kwala Intel costs less in an entire year than what the average trader loses in a single morning.

Beyond the Numbers

SEBI’s data highlights that the core issue extends beyond sheer trader volume to decision quality, risk management, and information gaps. Kwala Intel says that it aims to close this intelligence gap. Kwala Intel is positioning itself as part of a shift — from trading based on tips and instinct towards trading supported by real-time market intelligence.

Disclaimer: Trading in equity derivatives involves substantial risk. SEBI data cited pertains to individual traders in the equity F&O segment. Readers should exercise independent judgment before making investment decisions.