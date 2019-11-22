New Delhi: In the backdrop of increased surveillance by Chinese and Pakistani online espionage agents, the Indian Army has directed its 13-lakh personnel to refrain from using WhatsApp and other social media platforms, stated a report. As per the advisory, army personnel holding ‘sensitive appointments’ were asked to delete their Facebook accounts.

These advisories have been issued as a precautionary measure as there is a constant hunt by secret agents to obtain sensitive data about the Indian armed forces, stated a report.

Recently, the mobile number of an Indian army officer who was posted under the Sukna-based 33 Corps in the Eastern Command was automatically added to a WhatsApp group by a suspected Pakistani mobile number, stated a report by Times of India.