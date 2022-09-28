New Delhi: The Indian cyber agency CERT-In on Wednesday warned WhatsApp users of multiple bugs which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. In an advisory, CERT-In, under the IT Ministry, described two remote code execution vulnerabilities in Meta-owned WhatsApp in both Android and iOS versions. The first vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to integer overflow.Also Read - IRCTC Launches New, Easy Service For Checking Live Train Status And PNR Without Visiting Any Website | Details Inside

"A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to execute remote code in an established video call," warned the cyber agency.

Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, said CERT-In.

Hackers can also exploit a second vulnerability in WhatsApp by sending a specially-crafted video file that can put users’ information at risk.

CERT-In advised WhatsApp users to install latest security updates. WhatsApp has nearly 500 million users in the country, according the third-party reports.