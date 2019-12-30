New Delhi: Indian Navy has issued orders for a complete ban on the use of popular social media platform Facebook for navy personnel after repeatedly being exposed to a security breach. The banning order has also been extended to mobile phones with messaging apps like WhatsApp, networking and blogging apps, content sharing, hosting websites, as well as e-commerce platforms.

The restriction order was issued on December 27 after seven navy personnel and a hawala operator from Mumbai were arrested leaking sensitive information through social media platforms in an espionage racket allegedly linked to Pakistan that was busted on December 20. This has been done to avoid navy personnel from becoming targets in honey traps run by spying agents.

Indian Navy says bans on messaging apps, networking and blogging, content sharing, hosting, e-commerce sites is under promulgation https://t.co/6OHyOR977W — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

The eight accused were produced before NIA court in Vijayawada on Friday. They have been remanded to judicial custody till January 3.

The Andhra Pradesh State Intelligence Department had even launched an operation named “Dolphin’s Nose” in association with the Central Intelligence Agencies along with Naval Intelligence to bust the espionage racket.

The agencies stated that in the racket run by Pakistan, three sailors were arrested from Visakhapatnam, two from Karwar and two from Mumbai.They also said that both, the Eastern and Western naval command centres, responsible for the security of maritime borders, had been exposed to the Pakistani intelligence.

The Indian Navy, however, maintained that their critical assets were intact and that there was no breach.