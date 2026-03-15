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IndianOil ONE LPG booking app overtakes ChatGPT to top Google Play store, App store download charts in India

IndianOil ONE LPG booking app overtakes ChatGPT to top Google Play store, App store download charts in India

The IndianOil ONE app is now the most popular app on India’s Google Play Store. It has even passed ChatGPT in total downloads because so many people are using it to book their cooking gas (LPG) and track deliveries.

IndianOil ONE LPG booking app overtakes ChatGPT to top Google Play store, App store download charts

You might have heard that ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot that lets you interact with software using plain language questions, has been downloaded millions of times since it launched last year. But it just got displaced from the top spot on Google Play Store’s free apps chart. The IndianOil ONE app now has the number 1 ranking.

Don’t worry – ChatGPT hasn’t been ousted by some new AI-powered chatbot (yet). Indians Oil Corporation’s LPG booking app took over the top spot in India’s Play Store after users flocked to it for refilling their cooking gas cylinders.

A Trend Analytics data shared with Gadgets 360 showed that the IndianOil ONE app surged past several popular apps worldwide to grab the top spot on Play Store due to downloads it received last week. It garnered more than four million installs across India in the past 30 days as millions of people installed it to book LPG cylinders through their phones.

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Did Indians Really Oust ChatGPT?

Yes. For the time being. While ChatGPT continues to remain one of the most popular apps around the world, IndianOil ONE surpassed it due to increased demand for LPG bookings. While AI chatbots may be hot right now, they still can’t beat downloads that people rush to get when booking essentials like cooking gas.

Here’s everything you need to know about IndianOil ONE and how it took the top spot away from ChatGPT.

What Is IndianOil ONE?

IndianOil ONE is an app developed by Indian Oil Corporation that allows its customers to book LPG cylinders on smartphones. Users can avail multiple services on the app, from booking LPG cylinders in minutes to booking petrol from nearby outlets.

Here are some of the services offered by IndianOil ONE app:

Book LPG cylinder

Check cylinder booking status

Locate petrol pumps and IndianOil distributors nearby

View LPG account and connection details

View Loyalty points and rewards

Essentially, IndianOil ONE serves as a one-stop solution for its customers to book gas cylinders and manage their fuel-related requirements without visiting an IndianOil distributor.

Why Did Everyone Start Downloading IndianOil ONE?

IndianOil ONE soared to the top of the charts due to high demand for booking LPG cylinders in the country. Last week, several reports emerged about users facing issues while booking LPG refills due to disruption in supplies. Multiple cities witnessed delays in deliveries.

Unable to book cylinders via phone calls or IVRS, IndianOil customers downloaded the app in millions to book cooking gas.

Industry experts noted millions of Indian households rushed to download IndianOil’s app last week after experiencing trouble booking cooking gas from distributors. The shortage in cooking gas supply caused demand for bookings to spike.

ChatGPT Isn’t Number one Anymore

ChatGPT is one of the most popular productivity apps ever built and is highly adopted in India. Many Indians use ChatGPT to write essays, quickly code in multiple languages, research information, and more. However, when essential apps like IndianOil ONE are needed, Indians don’t think twice before rushing the Play Store to download and install them.

Google Play Store tends to reflect what Indians are using right now. And right now, it is IndianOil ONE.

Indians Lead India’s App Revolution

Apps like IndianOil ONE have taken over India in recent years. Along with apps like Aadhaar, JioPhone, CoWIN, and more. Telecom apps like Jio and Airtel also continue to dominate the Play Store’s list of top free apps. A digital economy where apps are critical to Indians’ daily lives is being built with each passing day in India. While apps like WhatsApp and Instagram still dominate India’s app ecosystem, many Indians now rely on apps to book LPG cylinders, pay electricity bills, and more.

IndianOil ONE may not dethrone WhatsApp anytime soon. But the incident does show that even a cooking gas booking app can trump ChatGPT on Google Play Store.

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