New Delhi: Hours after it was reported that Nigeria has banned Twitter for indefinite period, Indian social networking company Koo on Saturday said it considering getting into Nigeria, two days after the US-based platform deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account for violating its rules. Also Read - Here's Why Nigeria Has Suspended Twitter Indefinitely

“@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We’re thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say?” wrote the company’s co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna on Twitter. However, his post drew a number of suggestions about the venture from Twitter users. Also Read - 'Comply or Face Consequences': Twitter Gets Final Warning From Centre

Based in Bengaluru, the yellow-coloured Twitter lookalike company was founded by Radhakrishna, who is an Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad alumnus, and Mayank Bidawatka last year.

The company has raised more than $34 million in funding so far, according to a new Forbes India profile which doesn’t disclose how many users it currently has. On the other hand, the Koo’s founders have sold its India-based operations and willingness to follow instructions from the government and law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Twitter had riled authorities in Nigeria when it deleted a remark on President Buhari’s account for violating regulations after he referred to the country’s civil war in a warning about the recent unrest in the southeast.