New Delhi: The second lunar mission of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 is being led by two women scientists for the first time in India’s history. ISRO‘s chairman K Sivan had earlier stated that nearly 30 per cent of the members working on the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be women.

A good measure of women’s power is powering India’s Rs 978 crore second moon mission. Notably, the Project Director and the Mission Director of Chandrayaan-2 are also women.

M Vanitha, an electronics systems engineer, is shouldering the entire responsibility of the Chandrayaan-2 as the Project Director. Initially, Vanitha, who was responsible for data handling systems for India’s remote sensing satellites, was reluctant to accept the historical responsibility. However, she later agreed to take charge at the persuasion of M Annadurai, then Directo of ISRO Satellite Centre.

On the other hand, ISRO’s Mission Director is Ritu Karidhal, a Master’s degree holder in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She was also the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission.

Former #ISRO Chief, G Madhavan Nair: #Chandrayaan2 is going to be the most complex mission that ISRO has undertaken so far. Scientifically, it is a follow on mission to confirm data from Chandrayaan-1. It is going to be a big motivator for the young scientific groups. pic.twitter.com/HdwyUNNmu1 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

With the Project Director and the Mission Director of India’s upcoming second moon mission Chandrayaan- 2 being women, actor Akshay Kumar sent his best wishes to the scientists for the launch.

He tweeted on Sunday, “India’s second space mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 is led by two women scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a first in India’s history. Sending my best to the rocket women and ISRO team, more power to you.”

India’s second space mission to the moon, #Chandrayaan2 is led by two women scientists of @isro , a first in India’s history! Sending my best to the rocket women and #ISRO team, more power to you! pic.twitter.com/AX6e8335YK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 is India’s most ambitious second lunar mission. It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board the heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed ‘Bahubali’, at 2:51 AM on July 15.

(With Agency inputs)