Infinix Hot 10 Lite smartphone has been launched in the African market. While the light variant has entered the global market today, the standard variant of the phone was recently launched in Pakistan. Infinix Hot 10 Lite smartphone is launched with MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a triple rear camera setup. However, no information has been given about its launch and availability in the Indian market at the moment. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Infinix Hot 10 Lite Price

Infinix Hot 10 Lite is listed on the company’s official website. It has been launched in 2GB + 32GB single storage model. Its price in Africa is GHS 599 i.e. around 7,600 rupees. Whereas in Nigeria, users can buy it for NGN 45,400 i.e. around 8,700 rupees. This smartphone will be available in Black, Purple, and two Blue color variants. Also Read - Infinix Band 5 wearable with color display now available on Flipkart

Infinix Hot 10 Lite Camera Features

The triple rear camera setup has been given in the smartphone for photos including the main lens of 13 megapixels. Additionally, two QVGA sensors have been provided on the phone. For selfie, the company has given an 8-megapixel front camera in Infinix Hot 10 Lite. This smartphone has been given a 5,000mAh battery, which according to the company provides 33 hours of talk time. This smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor, which is present on the rear side. Also, the smartphone has a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0. Also Read - Infinix Band 5 Review: Basic fitness tracker with color display, IP67 rating

Infinix Hot 10 Lite Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 Lite smartphone with dual SIM support works on Android 10 (Go Edition). The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS display, which is 720 × 1,600 pixels resolution. Additionally, the smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, which comes with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has 32 GB of storage, which can be increased to 256 GB with the help of a micro SD card.