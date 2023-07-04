Home

Infinix Hot 30 5G Likely To Be Launched On July 14, Check Expected Price, Features Here

Infinix Hot 30 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Infinix Hot 30 5G Likely To Be Launched On July 14

Chinese technology giant Infinix is all set to launch the Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone in India soon. The company is likely to raise the curtain from the smartphone next week. The company has also confirmed the colour options for the upcoming Infinix Hot 30 5G.

The handset will be available in Aurora Blue and Knight Black colour options. Infinix Hot 30 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The phone will be unveiled on July 14. Launching in Aurora Blue and Knight Black colour options, the phone will sport a rectangular camera island housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash. On the front, it will feature a centrally positioned hole-punch display housing the selfie camera.

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone Key Features

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone will be available in Aurora Blue and Knight Black colour options.

Infinix Hot 30 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The smatphone will sport a rectangular camera island housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash

The Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone is confirmed to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery

The phone will have IP53-rated for splash resistance.

The charging capability of the phone is yet to be revealed. The Infinix Hot 30 will feature a display with 580 nits brightness.

The smartphone is teased to be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

The company is yet to reveal the display specifications and other key details for the handset.

The phone’s design and a few other details have already leaked online, suggesting the phone will sport a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, and speaker grilles.

The leaked image also suggests that the smartphone will ship with a SIM card slot on the left edge and volume and power buttons on the right edge.

The phone is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

