Infinix Smart 8 Plus Packs MASSIVE 6,000 mAh Battery At Less Than Rs 7,000; Know Price, Features Here

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus offers great value for budget buyers with its features and performance, including its impressive battery capacity and a 90Hz refresh rate at the price segment.

Infinix Launches SMart 8 Plus at Rs 6,999.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix launched its latest device in India, the Smart 8 Plus, on March 1, 2024. Priced at an affordable Rs 6,999, this entry-level smartphone is set to capture the market. Available in three stunning colors – Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus offers variety to its users. Scheduled for sale from March 9 in India, the device boasts an impressive 6,000 mAh battery capacity and supports 18W type-C fast charging. With such features at a budget-friendly price, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus is poised to make a mark in the Indian smartphone market. Here are more details on the newly launched Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is a budget friendly smartphone which “offers a plethora of features that combine style, innovation, and performance,” according to the Hong-Kong based company. Here are all its features and specifications listed below:

Display : The smartphone comes with 6.6-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits peak brightness .

Processor : The Infinix Smart 8 Plus runs on MediaTek Helio G36 chipset with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM .

Storage : In terms of storage capacity, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus sports 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card .

Cameras : The smartphone has a dual-rear AI camera setup with a 50MP main camera and quad-LED Ring Flash unit, and a 8MP front camera for all selfie needs .

Battery : Packed with a 6000mAh battery capacity, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus comes with 18W wired fast charging support .

Operating System : The Infinix Smart 8 Plus runs on XOS 13, which is based on Android version 13 .

Connectivity : For connectivity, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Price, Availability

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is priced at Rs 6,999 in India, making it an affordable option for buyers looking for a good battery-backed phone. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 9, 2024, at 12 PM through Flipkart. The phone comes in three colour options for buyers to choose from, such as Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: An upgrade over Infinix Smart 8

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus offers significant improvements compared to its predecessor, the Infinix Smart 8. Here are key areas where it has outperformed its predecessor:

The Smart 8 Plus features a more powerful battery, a high-resolution 50MP Dual AI Camera setup, and a 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.6-inch HD+ display for smoother visuals.

It provides ample storage with 128 GB internal storage, up to 8 GB RAM, and support for up to 2TB Micro SD, ensuring abundant space for photos, videos, and apps.

The phone boasts DTS Sound Processing for an immersive audio experience.

It supports 4G networks for seamless connectivity and features a responsive side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, along with facial recognition for unlocking.

Despite these improvements, some users may miss the dual-speaker setup of its predecessor for a more immersive audio experience. Additionally, while the device supports 18W fast charging, it takes nearly three hours to fully charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent, which might be considered slow compared to faster-charging solutions available in the market. Overall, priced at Rs 6,999, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus offers great value for budget buyers with its features and performance.

