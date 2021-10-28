New Delhi: The picture-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday introduced a new feature that will allow the users to share links on their stories. The Facebook-owned company has introduced the feature of link stickers for all its users now. To recall, the feature was earlier launched for select users only.Also Read - Tesla Goes Past $1 Trillion Market Value For First Time Ever, Joins Elite Club Of Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook

The users may note that those who are found sharing misinformation repeatedly or hate speech will lose access. In the month of June, Instagram had announced that the link stickers feature will only be introduced for Stories.

The links can be used by anyone, ranging from business accounts linking out to their products to activists linking out to external resources.

For the convenience of the users, we have listed the process below via which they can add links to their stories:

Capture or upload content to your story

Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

Tap the “Link” sticker to add your desired link and tap “Done”

Place the sticker on your story — like other stickers — and tap on the sticker to see colour variations

Instagram is also working on ways to customize the sticker so it’s clear what someone will see when they tap the link.