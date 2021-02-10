Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram launched its new feature Reels in July 2020 immediately after the Indian government banned 118 Chinese apps including Tiktok. India became the fourth market after Brazil, Germany, and France, where Instagram has launched its Reels feature. Since then, many updates and features are being added in this latest addition on Instagram. Also Read - Facebook Plans to Merge With Instagram Direct And Messenger Chats: Report

Recently, the newest guideline of the company makes it clear to the user that they are not going to promote Reels with Tiktok watermark. This means there will be no recycled videos available on the platform. The new policy comes under the new algorithm changes that the company applying in the app. Along with this new policy, the company's latest algorithm will be observing Tiktok watermarks on the Reels and it won't promote them to people who are not following you on Instagram. The company said in its post on the 'Creators Account' that the low quality or TikTok videos make the Instagram experience less satisfying. The post says –

"[We've heard] that low video quality reels (i.e. blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we're making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab."

One of the spokesperson Devi Narasimhan from Instagram said in an email to ‘The Verge’ about the new algorithm and changes in the app. He said –

“We’re building on what we’ve learned from Explore to recommend fun and entertaining videos in places like the Reels tab and personalize the experience. We are getting better at using ranking signals that help us predict whether people will find a reel entertaining and whether we should recommend it.”

Instagram in its post also explained how to create more exciting and successful videos on the platform. To create bestselling and acknowledged videos, Instagram suggests not to post Reels mostly covered with texts or videos that include borders around them. The post suggests using Vertical videos and use the Instagram music library and/or original audio you create or find on Reels.