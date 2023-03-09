Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users In India, US And UK: Downdetector

Top Recommended Stories

A rise in reports was visible on the down detector outage graph at 7 am. Almost 50 percent of the reported outages involved server connections, but only 20 percent involved login problems.

Updated: March 9, 2023 8:43 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Users will still be able to set up and run their shops on Instagram. (File Photo)

Instagram Outage: Meta Platform’s Instagram was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 27,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network. Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

A rise in reports was visible on the down detector outage graph at 7 am. Almost 50 percent of the reported outages involved server connections, but only 20 percent involved login problems.

More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

As the social media platform goes down in several parts of the world, people took to Twitter to share hilarious memes.

Published Date: March 9, 2023 8:28 AM IST

Updated Date: March 9, 2023 8:43 AM IST

