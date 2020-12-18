New Delhi: In many parts of the world, the popular social media application Instagram is not working as it is down for the past several hours due to probably a bug. Many users across the globe and in some parts of India are unable to access their accounts. However, Instagram is yet to give any clarification on what went wrong at this moment. Also Read - Milind Soman Breaks Silence on His 'Naked Photo' Controversy: Have Done Sex Scenes, Why Wouldn't I Put it on Instagram?

According to DownDetector, over 800 reports have been submitted so far, showing that the issue started at around 3 PM on Friday. The complaints started rising at around 5 PM, and the complaints witnessed their peak at around 8 PM.

Notably, the issue is not widely spread but has been troubling only some Android users. With this, #Instagramdown and #Instagramcrash hashtags have started to trend on Twitter as well.