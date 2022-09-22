New Delhi: Popular image-sharing app Instagram went down for several users in various parts of the world on Thursday as they are unable to post, share or refresh their Instagram feed or send DMs. Even after switching their wifi on and off, and re-installing the photo-sharing app, several users faced the same issues.Also Read - Child Porn, Rape Videos On Twitter; DCW Summons Micro Blogging Site, Delhi Police

me watching instagram close after 2 seconds of opening it #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/vgzO04NJnR — sebas!𓆙 (@getmoneysebob) September 22, 2022

Everyone coming to Twitter after Instagram went down.😅#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/IFCjNdkG0K — × റോബിൻ ⱼD × 🕊 (@PeaceBrwVJ) September 22, 2022

Obligatory run over to Twitter to see if Instagram is down for anyone else and looks like it is! What's going on? pic.twitter.com/ns26sM7juM — Aysh 💅🏽✨🧛🏻‍♀️ (@Aysh_xox) September 22, 2022

Funny meme fest took over the microblogging site soon after users faced the problems on Instagram. Taking to Twitter, many users said Instagram is down for nearly one hour now and they are unable to log in to their accounts in the app and website.

As per updates, the Instagram outage began around 11:45 AM ET and is greatly impacting users in the US, South America, Asia and Europe.

However, it is not clear what sparked the technical glitches, but users said they cannot access their accounts and if they can, the feed is not loading – and this is impacting the app for both iOS and Android.

Here’s How to Understand Instagram is down: