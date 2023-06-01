Home

Instagram Explains How Photos And Videos Get Ranked On The Platform

Instagram uses multiple algorithms to rank content in different parts of the app.

Instagram has set out an explanation about how it ranks content.

Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world with over 2.35 billion total registered users. Recently users have been asking the social media giant about how it ranks and promotes different content. Responding to the queries, Instagram has set out an explanation about how it ranks content.

In a blog post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained that the Meta-owned platform doesn’t have one single algorithm for ranking content. Instead, Instagram uses multiple algorithms to rank content in different parts of the app. This means that there are different algorithms for Reels, Stories, Feed, Posts, Explore, Search and more. The information comes as part of an update about a previous blog post from Instagram on the platform’s algorithm in 2021.

“Instagram doesn’t have a singular algorithm that oversees what people do and don’t see on the app. We use a variety of algorithms, classifiers, and processes, each with its own purpose,” Mosseri wrote in the blog.

The Feed, for example, uses a ranking algorithm that considers factors such as user activity, information about the post, and the person who uploaded it. Stories, on the other hand, prioritise content from followed accounts. Stories appear on the app based on factors like viewing and engagement history, as well as the closeness of the relationship with the author.

The Explore page usually introduces users to new content based on their past activity and the popularity of posts. Popularity is determined by different signals such as likes, saves, and shares. Similarly, Reels use a combination of user activity, history of interaction, information about the reel, and the content author.

Adam Mosseri also added that Instagram’s various algorithms consider community and recommendations guidelines, with content that breaks the rules being removed or hidden. Instagram also suggests using features like using Favourites, snoozing suggested posts, selecting Close Friends for Stories, muting accounts, and unfollowing to personalise their experience on the app.

