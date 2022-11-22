Instagram, Facebook Now Offer New Privacy Updates For Teens. This Is How It Works

New Delhi: Teenagers who use Instagram and Facebook can now protect themselves from being harmed online. A new update has been rolled out for teenagers on Instagram and Facebook so that they can protect their privacy.

Anyone under the age of 16 or 18 in some countries who joins Facebook will now be automatically be placed in more private settings, Meta said in a blogpost. The company is also testing methods to prevent teenagers from messaging suspicious adults they are not connected to, and the platform won’t display them in the People You May Know recommendations.

It also created a number of tools for teens to inform the company if something makes them feel uncomfortable while using the applications.

Meta is also developing tools to prevent the online spread of self-generated intimate photographs.”We are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to build a global platform for teens who are worried intimate images they created might be shared on public online platforms without their consent,” the company said.

Additionally, Meta is working with Thorn and their NoFiltr brand to create educational materials which will help teenagers reduce the shame and stigma surrounding intimate images.